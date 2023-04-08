Christian Eriksen In, Luke Shaw Out vs Everton Tomorrow

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag met the media today and during the session he confirmed some squad news for tomorrow versus Everton.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to return to the squad, and see his first action since Jan 28, when he suffered a serious ankle injury against Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Ten Hag also said that left back Luke Shaw is out, as he continues recovering from a thigh injury.

Shaw suffered the muscular issue during the win over Brentford on Wednesday.

“Luke Shaw is not available for tomorrow,” said Ten Hag.

“We have to see about the progress for the coming week, but the good news is Eriksen is back in training and he will be in the squad.”

Ten Hag then started discussing the play, perpetrated by Andy Carroll, which saw Eriksen get injured.

“I was so angry about the tackle,” the Dutchman went on.

“He was away, we felt we had lost him for the whole season, but he worked very well. The medical department did very well. He’s now available for the final stages of the season.

“At first, it was a really bad tackle and a bad injury. He’s ahead of schedule, so we’re happy with that.”

Indeed Eriksen comes back way ahead of schedule. It had been thought, at least initially that he would be out until May.

Kudos to the Dane for putting in the work and getting it right- you got to love his ambition.

