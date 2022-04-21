Erik ten Hag Officially Named New Manchester United Manager

It’s official now- Dutchman Erik ten Hag will become the new Manchester United manager, as the club made an announcement a few hours ago. He’ll immediately take over in the summer, and he comes over from Ajax with a very impressive resume and pedigree. We’ve previously covered what the Ten Hag appointment means earlier, at this post and at this post.
He’ll oversee a major squad overhaul, and there is already talk that he wants to replace Harry Maguire with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger. If he can pull that off, it will certainly win over lots of United supporters. Although he is looked at very favorably already, as many United supporters were in favor his hiring.
Just in case Ten Hag wants our input (of course he doesn’t) on what he should do with the squad this summer.
Here are the club statements:
Erik ten Hag said: “It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.
“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.
“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”
“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.”
“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”
