Eric Bailly Officially Renews Manchester United Contract

Surprisingly, central defender Eric Bailly and Manchester United have signed, sealed and delivered a new contract extension. It looked very likely that the Ivorian would move on, with some teams in Italy and Spain said to be keen. All reports this spring seemed to suggest an Old Trafford exit, but perhaps an about face was done.
Or maybe this was simply a negotiating a tactic, and the plan all along was to remain. And stay he will as Bailly agreed to a four year contract extension with the club.
“I’m very happy,” reads a statement attributed to Bailly.
“This decision is something I didn’t have to think about, I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United. I’m happy and so are my family, everything is good. Now the moment with my injury has passed and I’m fit and feel good, and that’s it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I’m ready for this.
“I hope I can be ready and I don’t get any injuries and to be strong and finish the season well. I hope to win the Europa League this season. We will have more challenges next season — hopefully the Champions League — and, for me, my dream is to win the Premier League, that’s my big dream.”
The 27-year-old has only made 37 Premier League appearances since the start of the 2017-18 season, due to a rash of injuries. He was acquired under Jose Mourinho for £30 million from Villareal in 2016, and was coming up on a contract year.
For me, it’s the dream to be here,” Eric Bailly continued.
“Now it’s my fifth season and I hope to be here a long time.
“We are in a good position. We have the Europa League and we are second in the league and that is very good. We hope we can win this trophy [Europa League] – it is very important for us and for the fans and for the season. We want to finish well in the Premier League as well, I’m sure we will.
Bailly recently contracted covid-19 while on international duty, but has since recovered and resumed full team activities.
