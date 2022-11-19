England Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Iran (World Cup)

This is it, right? “It’s coming home,” yes? Does England finally end their half-century plus (and counting) trophy drought? In the last major international competition, Euro 2020 (staged in 2021 due to Covid), England took Italy to penalties before losing in the final.

In the major competition before that, the 2018 World Cup, Three Lions reached the semifinals before bowing out. So glory is the next logical step, right? As Disco Stu would say, “if these trends continue.”

World Cup Group Stage FYIs

Kickoff: 7am CST, Mon Nov 21 Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Current FIFA world ranking: England 5 Iran 20

World Cup titles: England 1 Iran 0

World Cup Highest Finish: England 1st, 1966 Iran never advanced past the group stage

Previous World Cup appearances: England 15 Iran 5

These are all facts that you’re well aware of, of course, as fans of the national team where the modern game was invented. We’re not citing these factoids for you, but for the newbie readers who are showing up now that it’s World Cup time.

You could easily argue that there is no other team, for club or country, in any sport on Earth, with the scrutiny and expectations of the England national football team. There really is no media quite like the British press, and there is no team they cover quite like the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate sits at the warmest seat in all of sports. His first opponent, Iran, is really making headlines off-the-pitch more than on-the-pitch right now, and that’s a topic beyond the scope of this article.

We will say though that we commend the Iranian players for when they have spoken out on issues that are much bigger than football.

Our best guess as what Southgate think his primary first team should be for this one.

England Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Iran (4-2-3-1):

Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Prediction: England 2, Iran 0

With such a gulf in talent and depth, I fully expect chalk to hold serve here

