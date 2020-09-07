England Drops Greenwood, Foden for Bringing Women to Team Hotel

Two young emerging stars from Manchester clubs were dropped from the England National Team today, due to violation of coronavirus precautionary rules. United forward Mason Greenwood and City midfielder Phil Foden have both been released from Three Lions camp after allegedly bringing women back to the team hotel.
Greenwood, 18, and Foden, 20, both featured in the senior national team, for the first time, this past weekend in England’s 1-0 win at Iceland in the UEFA Nations League competition.
According to reports in Icelandic media, the two young men violated the island nation’s strict quarantine rules by bringing women back to their rooms. They are now both expected to be flown home to the UK within the next 24 hours.
“Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the COVID guidelines in terms of our secure bubble,” said England boss Gareth Southgate at his virtual press conference today.
“They couldn’t have interaction with the rest of the team.”
“Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are still getting the depths of the information. Still getting to grips with the detail. We have spent such a long time getting measures in place and the whole squad followed that to the letter.”
“I’m not going into any more details until I’m clear of everything. No-one from outside the hotel has been into the areas we occupy. We are very clear that no other members of our party have been in contact with the two players — couldn’t join us for breakfast or training. It is a very serious situation and we have treated it that way.”
“I think at the moment I’m trying to take a lot of information in. Obviously they have been naive, we have dealt with it appropriately. I recognise their age, but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic.”
Southgate hit the nail on the head on the right there- this is the kind of thing that 19 and 20 year old guys want to do; especially so when they have money and fame, but we’re living in unprecedented times, and thus we have to modify our actions accordingly.
Greenwood was one of four United players to make the Premier League Young Player of the Season award short list.
United released a club statement which read: “Manchester United are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation.”
Foden, who manager Pep Guardiola has previously praised as one of the club’s major building blocks moving forward, was also called out in a club statement. City went a little further, and were slightly more critical in their club statement on Foden:
“It is clear that Phil’s actions were totally inappropriate.
“His behaviour not only directly contravenes strict guidelines related to COVID-19, but also falls well below standard expected of a Manchester City and England player. The club supports the FA regarding this incident.”
It is possible that both could face further disciplinary action; and perhaps punitive measures will be taken against them by their clubs as well.
