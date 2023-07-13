Man United Transfer Talk: Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst

Double dose of Manchester United transfer talk today! Part one covered Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, two players who agreed personal terms long time ago, but still haven’t been signed, because no transfer fees have been agreed. Here in part two we cover two members of the 2022-23 squad who could be on the move- Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst.

Nothing has happened, at all, in terms of selling players this summer at Old Trafford.

They need to figure it out because the squad has plenty of guys surplus to requirements- Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek etc.

But we’ll focus on Elanga, who has potential, but just doesn’t fit in right now. He is reportedly wanted by Everton, according to The Athletic, with Nottingham Forest considering getting in the mix too. If it’s Forest, maybe he can reunite with Henderson. Elanga, who has been just a squad player or cup competition guy, could be had for just 20 million GBP.

Speaking of cup squad players, Wout Weghorst is a really fun name to say, but he isn’t so fun to watch play. We can’t really call him a disaster signing, because he was just a last minute, lower priced January window signing.

However, United’s taking a flier on him didn’t work out, as he was disaster class to say the least.

However, we go back again to Everton on this one, as the 30-year-old Dutchman is wanted by Sean Dyche. Goodison News has more. I guess I can understand why the Toffees want this United flop- as Dyche could envision a reunion from their Burnley days.

That is, after all, when Weghorst was at his best.

Watch this space, I guess. Maybe. Probably.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

