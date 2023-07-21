Man United Transfer Talk: Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles

Manchester United have made a lot of noise lately with their second summer signing, goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan, but what about selling off their extraneous pieces? It looks like forward Anthony Elanga and defender Alex Telles will be the first to go.

It’s about time they started selling surplus players, because so far, all of them are still here.

They’ll never raise the funds they need to go and buy Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, unless they start getting some income now by parting ways with their fringe players.

Let’s start with Telles, who is reportedly finalizing a move to the Saudi Pro League for a transfer fee of around £4 million. That’s it? Yes, seriously, that’s it. That is all he can fetch on the open market right now.

Alex Telles to Al Nassr still on despite fears deal was in danger of collapsing. Some tentative interest from Saudi in Eric Bailly. He’s been doing some training at Carrington in bid to stay fit #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 21, 2023

And the buyer is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, Al-Nassr, according to The Telegraph (see embedded Tweet above)

I guess United should be happy that they can even get that, as this deal was on the verge of collapse just yesterday. Apparently it is back on, and it is a good move for the Brazilian, as he needs to go somewhere else for first team football again.

Besides, joining the Saudi Pro League…all the cool kids are doing it this summer!

Interesting how there is interest over there for Eric Bailly too! Moving on to Elanga, he has been strongly linked with a move to Everton, but apparently, he won’t be going Merseyside.

It’s Nottingham Forest that will be the destination, according to a report in ESPN.

The Bristol-based behemoth states that the Tricky Trees “have submitted a bid worth around £15m and and he could depart the U.S. and have a medical as early as the weekend.”

Again, good for him. Here’s to new beginnings for the down the depth chart forward! Part two of today’s Man United transfer talk coming up shortly.

