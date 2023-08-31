Man United to Begin EFL Cup Defense vs Crystal Palace

With the conclusion of the EFL Cup second round earlier today, we now know who will be squaring off in the third round. The draw was held earlier today, and holders Manchester United will begin their title defense against Crystal Palace.
United beat Newcastle on Feb. 26 of this year, in last season’s final, thus ending the club’s half-decade trophy drought. The United-Palace clash is one of five all-Premier League match-ups set for this round.
The other all-top flight fixtures include Chelsea-Brighton, Brentford-Arsenal, Aston Villa-Everton, and the headliner of the round, Newcastle United vs Manchester City.
These matches will all take place on Tuesday night, Sept. 25.
EFL Cup 3rd Round Draw in FULL
Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton
Exeter vs. Luton
Aston Villa vs. Everton
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Port Vale vs. Sutton
Bradford vs. Middlesbrough
Bournemouth vs. Stoke
Lincoln vs. West Ham
Brentford vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Brighton
Salford vs. Burnley
Fulham vs. Norwich
Blackburn vs. Cardiff
Liverpool vs. Leicester
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Mansfield vs. Peterborough
