Man United to Begin EFL Cup Defense vs Crystal Palace

With the conclusion of the EFL Cup second round earlier today, we now know who will be squaring off in the third round. The draw was held earlier today, and holders Manchester United will begin their title defense against Crystal Palace.

United beat Newcastle on Feb. 26 of this year, in last season’s final, thus ending the club’s half-decade trophy drought. The United-Palace clash is one of five all-Premier League match-ups set for this round.

The other all-top flight fixtures include Chelsea-Brighton, Brentford-Arsenal, Aston Villa-Everton, and the headliner of the round, Newcastle United vs Manchester City.

These matches will all take place on Tuesday night, Sept. 25.

EFL Cup 3rd Round Draw in FULL

Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton

Exeter vs. Luton

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs. Sutton

Bradford vs. Middlesbrough

Bournemouth vs. Stoke

Lincoln vs. West Ham

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Salford vs. Burnley

Fulham vs. Norwich

Blackburn vs. Cardiff

Liverpool vs. Leicester

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Mansfield vs. Peterborough

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

