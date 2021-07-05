Man United Reportedly Making Progress in Eduardo Camavinga Pursuit

Jadon Sancho is a done deal, Raphael Varane is moving closer to being in the same category and now Eduardo Camavinga, Manchester United are indeed making moves this summer. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, United may be able to close a deal, and soon, for the Rennes central defensive midfielder, for just 30 million Euro, or £25.7m.
The Ligue 1 club are reportedly anxious to try and strike a deal for the 18-year-old now, or risk losing him for nothing next summer when his contract expires. The Angolan born French international is not interested in re-upping with his current club.
United still face some competition for the young star in the making, as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be in the hunt. If the Varane and Camavinga deals do indeed get closed, then United will have certainly addressed all their important positional needs this summer.
It would have been some smart transfer business to be sure, and it would definitely be in the interest of United midfield maestro and Frenchman Paul Pogba.
One could easily argue that these moves are being made in the interest of keeping Pogba around, or at the very least, extremely persuasive to the cause of getting him to stay.
It’s not a stretch to say that Camavinga could even one day grow to be a long term replacement for Pogba. And one that would have been acquired at an absolute bargain price too.
