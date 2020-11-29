Edinson Cavani, Dean Henderson Lead United to Historical Win

Thanks to an Edinson Cavani brace (74′ 90+2′) and assist, as well as a stellar fill in performance by Dean Henderson, Manchester United roared back from a late 0-2 deficit to win 3-2 at Southampton FC today.
The result means that United now have eight away league wins in a row, for the first time in club history. Take a look at the game winning scoring strike from Cavani, the man of the match, below:
IS THIS THE WINNER FOR UNITED FROM CAVANI?! #MyPLThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/ZPtc9h0wTU
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 29, 2020
This is exactly what Cavani does, and performances like this convey why United signed him in the 11th hour of the summer transfer window. Cavani, who subbed on for Mason Greenwood, was one of two key halftime substitutions that changed the game’s complexion.
The other was Henderson, who came on for the injured De Gea (more on that here), also in the second half. Henderson did not concede, as Southampton got both their goals in the first half (Jan Bednarek 23′, James Ward Prowse 33′).
United began their comeback by first getting a goal from the player who has been their best overall in this recent stretch, Bruno Fernandes (59′). United became the first side in Premier League history to come from behind to win four successive away games today.
So the story on the south coast today was the performances of the super subs.
“Sometimes when we’ve scored goals, it’s had to be the perfect goal, an extra pass and great skill,” Solksjaer said of Cavani.
“Edinson’s been around the block. He’s been between those posts so many times. He’s seen everything before. His best friend in the box is what Sir Alex used to tell me, space.”
“He’s got all the attributes of a top-class footballer and human being,” Solskjaer continued.
“He’s had a great career, has scored goals wherever he’s been. He’s so professional with his preparation, training, at meal times, everywhere.”
Overall, it was a thrilling come-from-behind result that was reminiscent of yesteryear. Today, Edinson Cavani personified the idea of “Fergie Time,” something that his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is very familiar with.
