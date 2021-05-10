Edinson Cavani Signs One Year Extension at Manchester United

When Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani on a free in the waning hours of the 2020 summer transfer window, the move was met with much skepticism. And the 34-year-old Uruguayan has truly proven them all wrong. He’s red hot right now, scoring seven goals in his last eight games.
On the season he’s provided nine scoring strikes in 12 Premier League starts. Many thought he was going to be one-and-done at Old Trafford, but today it became official- El Matador will be at the club for at least one more year.
?? ?? ??????? ?
One more year of @ECavaniOfficial! ?#MUFC #Cavani2022
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2021
“Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents,” reads a statement attributed to Cavani that announces the extension.
“I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.
“From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.
“I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field. I’ve not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do.”
Edinson Cavani is a true out and out striker, a pure centre forward, something the side really hasn’t had since Zlaltan Ibrahimovic. As we’ve seen this season, over and over again, Cavani is a perfect fit for this system as it truly showcases his talents quite well.
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can also play centre forward, but they’re not pure strikers in the sense that Cavani is. The news of the contract extension today has fueled more transfer rumors about Martial. The Frenchman is out for the season with a knee injury, and his departure this summer looks likely.
