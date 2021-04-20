United CEO Ed Woodward Resigns Amid Super League Backlash

Watch this space- the day has finally come that numerous Manchester United supporters have strongly clamored for since 2013. Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward has resigned his post, according to numerous outlets. Woodward was planning to leave at the end of the 2021, but the strong backlash against the proposed European Super League has now forced his hand.
According to ESPN, he’ll step down this summer, at the end of the 20/21 season.
Ed Woodward has resigned as Manchester United executive vice chairman because of the #SuperLeague situation. ? #MUFC
Manchester City and Chelsea have intention to leave the #SuperLeague and are preparing with their legal teams. ?? #MCFC #CFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021
Woodward, whose former firm is underwriting the Super League to the tune to six billion dollars, is just the tip if the news iceberg today. Huge news developments are coming fast and furious, with Chelsea and Manchester City looking to withdraw from the Super League, according to various outlets.
If they do pull out, it’s looking like a domino theory could be set in motion that would collapse the Super League like a house of cards.
The failure of the Super League, plus the loss of Woodward is a double whammy for the Glazer family, United’s ownership group, who are also a target of supporter scorn.
Speculation is mounting that the Glazers would now be looking to sell the club, but nothing has been reported yet that verifies that as so. Check back again in a couple hours though, as that’s how fast the news cycle is moving today!
As for Woodward, the club have failed to make an official public statement on his current status.
The former JP Morgan investment banker has been the target of United fan ire for years, due to his failed transfer policies and apparent lack of awareness in this regard.
With possibly more developments to come, today is already a huge victory for the “green and gold until the club is sold” crowd.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind