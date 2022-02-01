Ed Woodward Leaves MUFC, United Fans Rejoice on Social Media

The day has finally come! CEO/Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward is no longer employed by Manchester United. It’s officially February 1st, and that means the former JP Morgan Investment Banker (a man substantially responsible for the Glazer family takeover of the club) has now been relieved of duty.
Richard Arnold now assumes Woodward’s former position, so don’t get your hopes up too high about a lot of change, for the better, coming to the club any time soon.
But that’s not what today is about, not at all.
Monday is about celebrating the end of the Ed Woodward era, and that’s exactly what the United online community did today, so let’s take a look at some of the funnier and more memorable tweets out there.
Thank God this is Ed Woodward’s last day. This transfer window sums him right up A SPECIALIST IN FAILURE ???#EdsLastDay #WoodwardOut #mufc pic.twitter.com/f4Na1iIuNQ
— Caroline Dovaston (@bloom200) January 31, 2022
Above, appropriating from Jose Mourinho’s pejorative against his arch-nemesis Arsene Wenger.
Below a good summation and great big picture view of Woodward’s final weeks and last day:
?Here We Go…
Richard Arnold has officially started his role as CEO (Yes Man) for #MUFC and Ed Woodward leaves his post with no signings in his last transfer window with the club.
Don't come back Woodward you failed in the role as an awkward passenger.#DeadlineDay
— UnitedSupremo ???? (@UnitedSupremo) February 1, 2022
Two hours until Ed Woodward is not employed by Manchester United anymore. Best deadline day United have had in years.
— Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) January 31, 2022
Manchester United under the glazers.
NEED midfielder.. loan out most technically gifted player.
STACKED up top.. trying to keep a player who’s going to walk for free in 6 months when we could get £6M now! ?????
Glazers, Ed Woodward, Richard Arnold.. all ?#GlazersOut
— ? Scott Ley ? (@LDNRED_United) January 25, 2022
That feeling; we are all this Tweet today:
Ed Woodward leaves United tomorrow pic.twitter.com/YQUfsRzYOn
— RP ? (@RonaIdoProp) January 31, 2022
Ancient wisdom that still holds true on winter window deadline day, United signed nobody and only let go of two excess players:
When Glazers and Ed woodward took charge of mufc #GlazersOut #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/J3h4Lu6flO
— RedDevil1819 (@Suhail18191) January 31, 2022
United, now without Ed Woodward and better off for it, don’t play again until Feb 4, when they resume their FA Cup campaign against Middlesbrough in the fourth round.
