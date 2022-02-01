Ed Woodward Leaves MUFC, United Fans Rejoice on Social Media

The day has finally come! CEO/Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward is no longer employed by Manchester United. It’s officially February 1st, and that means the former JP Morgan Investment Banker (a man substantially responsible for the Glazer family takeover of the club) has now been relieved of duty.

Richard Arnold now assumes Woodward’s former position, so don’t get your hopes up too high about a lot of change, for the better, coming to the club any time soon.

But that’s not what today is about, not at all.

Monday is about celebrating the end of the Ed Woodward era, and that’s exactly what the United online community did today, so let’s take a look at some of the funnier and more memorable tweets out there.

Above, appropriating from Jose Mourinho’s pejorative against his arch-nemesis Arsene Wenger.

Below a good summation and great big picture view of Woodward’s final weeks and last day:

That feeling; we are all this Tweet today:

Ancient wisdom that still holds true on winter window deadline day, United signed nobody and only let go of two excess players:

United, now without Ed Woodward and better off for it, don’t play again until Feb 4, when they resume their FA Cup campaign against Middlesbrough in the fourth round.

