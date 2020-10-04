Manchester United News and Notes: Ed Woodward, Anthony Martial

Simply put, it doesn’t get any worse than this for Manchester United. Sunday marked the first time that they have ever conceded four goals at home in the first half. It’s the first time they have ever conceded four in the first 45 minutes, in any game, since 1957.
Also, this is going to get much worse before it gets better; at least today. Tottenham have been playing with a man advantage since Anthony Martial got sent off in the 29′. However, the United dumpster fire inside a train wreck was already in progress before the Frenchman saw red.
Speaking of seeing red, is that what the television broadcast is trying make United fans do? In the first half they kept showing Ed Woodward over and over and over and over. It’s to the point that he’s now trending on Twitter. Not just because of his image being shown repeatedly, but also because this hot mess is mostly his fault.
There is of course lots of blame to go around, but if you have to single out one specific person to start with, it’s the United CEO. Then after that, you would probably mention the Glazers. Oh and the central defenders too, then the fullbacks and then…well, you get the idea.
But it all starts with Woodward, as changing the manager doesn’t really matter if you don’t back him in the transfer market. The former investment banker is phenomenal at closing commercial deals and adding revenue streams to the club, but he’s absolutely atrocious in player recruitment and building a roster.
The main reason he’s a top trending term on social media right now is that United supporters are calling for his sacking. The backlash is so strong right now that security around Woodward’s mansion is going to be beefed up on deadline day, reports the Mirror.
Woodward/United are reportedly closing a deal for Edinson Cavani, and Alex Telles, but that’s not near enough to try and put out this tire fire of a club right now.
Getting back to Martial, and why United had to play more than 2/3 of this game down to ten men, watch the video below. Spurs midfielder Erik Lamela hits Martial in the neck first, Anthony Martial retaliates by slapping him (which he definitely should not have done), Eric Lamela falls down and the United forward is giving his walking instructions.
The game was done and dusted at that point.
And with this result, Jose Mourinho gets his first win against United since the club terminated his employment in December of 2018.
