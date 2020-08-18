Man United Transfer Talk: Douglas Costa, Gabriel Magalhaes

With England now out of the European competitions, and a little less than a month until the next Premier League season starts, we’re in full offseason mode now. Welcome to the silly season! Time to talk transfer rumors.
Yesterday we looked at two positions of immediate need for Manchester United, and also two more positions where they can make “luxury” signings this summer.
As it currently stands, United have not signed anyone this transfer window, the only “big six” club to not get on the board yet, so it’s time to get this party started finally!
After all that hype and hoopla, pomp and circumstance, Jadon Sancho just isn’t happening. Time to accept it and move on. In terms of Sancho fallback options, Juventus’ Douglas Costa could be at the top of the list.
That’s according to Sky Sports, who report that Old Trafford continues to monitor his situation in Turin.
Douglas Costa, 29, has previous stints at Gremio, Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk on his CV, where he’s enjoyed better success, arguably, than he has with the Old Lady. With Juve looking to rebuild, having just made a managerial switch, it’s probably in the best interests of both that Costa and the Serie A giants part ways.
The Brazilian is not as exciting as the potential splash signing of Sancho, but he won’t cost anywhere neat $140 million (€120m) either.
Moving on to the next target, United are one of several clubs that have been linked with Lille central defender Gabriel Magalhaes, but it’s unclear how aggressive Old Trafford have really been in their pursuit.
It appears Arsenal are the team that will nab him, or at least sit in pole position right now. They have agreed to a fee with Lille in the neighborhood of £22 million, says ESPN’s James Olley.
well done ed you dithered again ever since the moyes debacle dither dither all the way.dither the way not having to pay.pay for glazers & yourself to go away……please