Man United Team News vs Leicester City: Dorgu, Martinez, Heaven

Patrick Dorgu, a versatile left wing back acquired from Leece last week, is an exciting prospect for Manchester United and their fans. He could make his debut in a Red Devils shirt on Friday, when they host Leicester City in the FA Cup 4th round. While Dorgu should help improve the team considerably, it’s very unfortunate that the club did little else to try and fix this mess.

The only other addition was Arsenal U19s wonderkid central defender Ayden Heaven.

FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Kickoff: Fri. Apr. 21, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Fun Fact: If United win here, it will mark the first time that they have beaten the same team three times at home. The Red Devils have already bested the Foxes 5-2 in the League Cup and 3-0 in the Premier League.

Man United Team News

While he has potential, how much of an immediate positive impact can you expect him to have? Well, he might have to step in and play, straight away as United have a fresh void in the position due to injury.

Although not officially confirmed as of yet, it appears Lucha suffered a torn ACL.

And that means he’s not just done for this season, but he’ll miss some time at the start of the next campaign too.

This one really hurts, as Martinez is one of the team’s better players

