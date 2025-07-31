Congratulations to Patrick Dorgu on his man of the match performance last night in Chicago. He scored the second goal and assisted on the first in Manchester United’s 4-1 route of AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series friendly. And on the previous day, he met fans for a meet and greet at the local Guiness brewery and restaurant.

The first goal, scored by Rasmus Hojlund, came amid transfer talk that United might be looking to replace Hojlund with Benjamin Sesko.

More on Hojlund, the Sesko rumors and our first news and notes collection from this game over at this link. After the match, United manager Ruben Amorim was asked about the transfer chatter surrounding Hojlund and Sesko, and his response was as follows:

“I am really happy with Rasmus. I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the market. The important thing is that Rasmus is scoring goals.”

Moving on, Matheus Cunha missed out on this one altogether, but it was for precautionary reasons.

“We need to assess all the players and have to be careful with everyone,” Amorim said.

“He’s available for the next one. Matheus felt a little bit fatigued. He was ready to play, he wants to give everything but we need to be careful.”

So there you have it- his absence is just the typical preseason minutes managing/making sure no one gets overcooked. And he’ll feature against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series finale.

Amad Diallo and Ethan Williams completed the scoring for United in this one.

