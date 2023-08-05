Man United Team News vs Athletic Bilbao: Hojlund, Diallo, Mainoo

Rasmus Hojlund has officially arrived at Manchester United, and we covered that development in the our most recent post (linked here). Will he feature tomorrow against Athletic Bilbao? Maybe not, and if he does, it would most likely only be in a cameo off-the-bench.

Manchester United travel across the North Sea to take on the La Liga outfit in the Republic of Ireland’s capital city, Dublin. So we need to say “Slainte!”

Manchester United vs Athletic Club

Kickoff: Sunday Aug. 6, 4pm BST, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Man United Team News

It is a rocky road to Dublin for a pair of United players who will be too injured to feature in this match staged at Ireland’s national stadium.

Kobbie Mainoo has an ankle problem that is severe enough to keep him out until 2024 while winger Amad Diallo picked up a knee injury during the USA preseason tour that will keep him out until after the start of the 2023/24 campaign, at the very least.

Additionally, Anthony Martial and Fred were left entirely out of the team that beat RC Lens 3-1, earlier today, in a friendly staged at Old Trafford.

With the former it was probably more due to injury issues, but with the latter it could have been more due to the potential likelihood that he could be transferring out of the club. There is more likely to be potential suitors for Fred than there would be for Anthony Martial. At least Fred can stay healthy enough to play more regularly.

