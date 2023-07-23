Man United Team News vs Wrexham AFC: Diallo, Elanga, Telles

Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 yesterday, in a club friendly staged in the New York City area. The exhibition win came with a price though, as 21-year-old forward/winger Amad Diallo suffered an injury that, at least initially, appears somewhat serious.

The promising youngster was seen leaving Met Life Stadium on crutches with his ankle bandaged up. Diallo had to be subbed off after just 15 minutes of second half action, and we await an update containing more specific information.

Manchester United vs Wrexham AFC (Club Friendly) FYIs

Kickoff: 7:30pm PST, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA.

Watch: ESPN (TV), MUTV & the official club app (stream)

Now comes a trip to the total opposite side of the country, to San Diego, California where they’ll take on Wrexham AFC. This match will take place in Snapdragon Stadium, a 35,000 capacity venue that opened in 2022 as the new home to San Diego State University Aztecs football.

It was built adjacent to the site where Qualcomm/Jack Murphy Stadium (a multi-purpose facility that had previously served as the home SDSU football, as well as the San Diego Chargers of the NFL, and the San Diego Padres of the MLB) once stood.

So without further ado, let’s preview this exhibition match set to take place in the land of Ron Burgundy.

Other United Team News

Forward and Swedish international Anthony Elanga is now off to join Nottingham Forest, on a £15m transfer. He’ll have his medical with his new club tomorrow, and here is a link to more on that. And Brazilian defender Alex Telles is gone now too, having underwent his medical with Al Nassr on Friday.

His deal is worth a transfer fee of £7m, and here is a link to more on that.

Word is they might want to take Eric Bailly (more on that here) off United’s hands too!

