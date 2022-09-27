Man United News: Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Manchester Derby

International break continues to drag along, very very slowly, but in a couple days we can start previewing the Manchester Derby (in fact we already have to some extent). Somehow we’ve got an assortment of Manchester United news and notes for you, but before we dive into the next round, here are the links to the previous editions we did this international break.

And here are the players covered in them: Christian Eriksen, Cristiano Ronaldo; Scott McTominay Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes; Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford; Ronaldo, Eriksen, Mason Greenwood, Casemiro; Rashford, Anthony Martial; Tyrell Malacia, Eriksen, Michael Carrick, Louis van Gaal.

??? Manchester derby preparation is underway at Carrington #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zYNZoWVgtM — United Radar (@UnitedRadar) September 27, 2022

Speaking of that Manchester derby, it is currently a top trending term on Twitter, yes, right now. I guess fans truly cannot wait for club football to come back. As you can see from the Tweet above, United have resumed training, ahead of the big match on Sunday.

A lot of people are Tweeting about the derby, recalling some of their favorite memories and what not. Others are discussing the upcoming storylines, of which Erling Haaland will obviously be a top one!

Manchester Derby this weekend btw… pic.twitter.com/rttSEHppVU — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) September 27, 2022

Elsewhere, there was a big ESPN feature on Phil Jones, which came out this past Wednesday. It was very edifying- apparently, Jones came every close to retiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. His time at United has spanned six managers (Fergie, Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer and Ten Hag).

Three more if you include caretaker managers (Giggs, Carrick, Rangnick).

It’s very possible that Phil Jones, 30, has actually played his last game for United. It’s likely that he’ll just quietly leave this summer when his current deal expires. It’s very easy to analogize Phil Jones to Harry Maguire- both are big English center backs that are notorious for sometimes putting in embarrassing performances, and taking a lot of flak for it.

Harry Maguire is once again trending, and as you might expect, well, sure you can guess the reason. He had another terrible showing against Germany.

Once again, he’s getting dragged on social media, and really, what he has done on the pitch that would make his detractors keep quiet? Nothing. He’s actually lost every single game that he’s started, for both club and country this season. Now his England and United teammate has said this:

Luke Shaw has never seen a player get more ‘stick’ than Harry Maguire ? pic.twitter.com/0uNZcHkOvY — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 27, 2022

Weird they keep protecting him. Everyone, including Slab Head himself, seems to be denial about his form.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories