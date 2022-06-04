Transfer Talk: Declan Rice Would be an Ideal Signing for Man United

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe.
Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
In this series, I will look at each club, decide what needs they have, and identify who I believe their ideal transfer target is.
LEICESTER
Leicester City had a big drop this past season. Brendan Rodgers’s side went from knocking on the door of Champions League qualification in the previous two seasons, to just finishing on the first page of league standings. Their defense was woeful, as evidenced by the fact that they conceded a whopping 15 goals from set-pieces.
Making that slump even worse than the drop down the table is the Foxes’ precarious financial position. This transfer window is going to see a lot of outgoings. And it is the big names that could be on their way out of the club.
IDEAL SIGNING: James Tarkowski
The Foxes’ defense needs a leader, and the former Burnley captain seems the perfect fit. Tarkowski will also be available for free after his contract expired at the now relegated Clarets. Perfect for a Leicester side, that will look to save as much as they can from this transfer window.
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool had a tremendous season in anybody’s metric. They did a domestic cup double, played in the Champions League final and finished the Premier League on 92 points. That being said, Liverpool isn’t judged on just anybody’s metric.
Everybody knows about the Liverpool frontline and their contracts. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all have contracts that expire at the end of next season. Sadio Mane seems like he has one foot out the door and making things worse, cult hero Divock Origi left the club this season. Despite the mid-season signing of the electric Luis Diaz, Liverpool needs attacking reinforcements this summer.
IDEAL SIGNING: Christopher Nkunku
I know there is a lot of buzz surrounding Darwin Nunez at the moment. However, I think Christopher Nkunku is a better option for the Reds. he is versatile, he is younger and would be a lot less expensive of an option. Sign the Frenchman and Jurgen Klopp will have secured the next front three to lead the Liverpool attack.
MAN CITY
The irresistible force that is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City picked up their fourth EPL title in five years this season. They did it in the face of a relentless Liverpool challenge and without a striker. And with the signing of Erling Haaland confirmed to fill that striker’s role, Guardiola’s City squad is just about football perfection.
With the departure of Fernandinho and the expected departure of Ilkay Gundogan, City are a little light in the middle of the park. I am sure Pep would find a way of winning the title despite that, but I have to pick somewhere that the Sky Blues need to improve.
IDEAL SIGNING: Paul Pogba
Manchester City needs numbers in the midfield, and there is a (supposedly) world-class option that has just become available for free in the same city. Admittedly, it is a long shot, but if anyone can get Pogba to his best, it is Pep Guardiola.
And imagine the reaction from their cross-town rivals if he pulled it off?
MAN UTD
I wrote earlier that you wouldn’t blame Chelsea fans for wanting to throw their season in the bin. If it is true for them, it is even truer for Manchester United.
With the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane & Jadon Sancho this time last year, I expected the Red Devils to improve on their second place finish and challenge for the title. I won’t go into the nitty gritty of it, but let’s just say that didn’t happen.
There have been a lot of names bandied about as potential United signings over the last few years. But none have addressed the one position that has been screaming for an upgrade for ages. A rock solid defensive midfielder.
IDEAL SIGNING: Declan Rice
Declan Rice is the answer to the defensive midfield issue United has had for so long. The West Ham star might wonder if it is a sideways move to Manchester United given the form West Ham has shown over the past two years. United needs to do whatever it takes to prove to Rice that simply isn’t true.
That or throw as much money at him as it takes to get him over the line.
NEWCASTLE
Talk about your rollercoaster seasons. The Magpies didn’t record their first win until the 4th of December. They didn’t record their second win until the last week of January. Newcastle was gone for all money, relegation was inevitable.
Except it wasn’t.
The second half of the Newcastle season saw them as one of the hardest-to-beat sides in the competition. Significant investment and a change in manager were credited with the turnaround that saw them fall just one spot shy of a top half finish.
What they need more than anything is a striker who can score plenty of goals.
IDEAL SIGNING: Paolo Dybala
Money is no object to the Magpies anymore. And what better way to signify your intent to both your fans and rival clubs than to sign a huge name like Dybala? He’s not just a big name, he can score goals too. At 28 years old, he is the perfect age to make an immediate impact too.
