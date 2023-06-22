Poor Arsenal. They had the Declan Rice deal on the verge, but chose to lowball West Ham United, thinking they could get the star man on the cheap. Their move backfired, as the hesitancy opened the door for both Manchester clubs to now enter the race. Arsenal was always going to come back with another offer, but now it will be have to be closer to the £100m mark, if not over it.

West Ham still reportedly want to reach £105m, and of course, north of that if possible.

Man City, Arsenal and Man Utd are all keen on West Ham’s Declan Rice, with a 3-way bidding war possibly on the horizon? pic.twitter.com/F5bjp1JYv9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 22, 2023

The tweet above, from Sky Sports News, breaks it all down. Basically, the Declan Rice transfer will see all sorts of dominoes fall in its wake. Some already have. Manchester City replaced Ilkay Gundogan with Mateo Kovacic. How does Rice like the shape of the City midfield now? Does he slot in well there?

Meanwhile Luke Shaw is using England national team camp, staged at United’s Carrington training complex, to recruit Rice; Harry Kane too.

All the while United are looking to copy their intra-city rivals by prizing a midfielder from Chelsea. In this case it’s Mason Mount, and some reports indicate that Rice would love to play with Mount at United. We’ll see, when all is said and done the winner of this three-way bidding war might be the club offering the best terms.

And by terms, we mean how much of the money is up front, versus over installments, how long the period will be to pay the full amount, how the add-ons will work, whose add-ons are more achievable and more etc.

It’s good to be Declan Rice right now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

