Manchester United Transfer Talk: Declan Rice, Anthony Martial

We’re in the midst of another long international break, but one that seen Manchester United players, guys like Jesse Lingard and Cristiano Ronaldo, making all kinds of headlines. The Red Devils return to action on Saturday when they host Newcastle United.
The match will see the re-debut of Ronaldo in a red shirt, and that is certain to be a spectacle in and of itself. In the meantime, we have some transfer talk to do, starting with the latest on West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
The English international and Chelsea academy product has long been linked with a potential move to United, as well as a hypothetical return to Stamford Bridge. While neither has actually come all that close to materializing, ESPN reports that United will be back for Declan Rice this summer.
An ESPN FC report states that “West Ham would have to lower their valuation of the 22-year-old — who is under contract until 2024 — which has stood at more than £80 million.”
Making this deal happen would certainly fit the mold that United seem to be utilizing in the transfer market these days- young and British!
A central defensive midfielder is the team’s number one position of need right now, with Old Trafford having addressed the other primary needs of winger and central defender in the summer window that just closed.
The ESPN report goes on to say that the United front office realized the need/fans clamoring for a CDM, and that they will prioritize acquiring one, as well as a new center forward, next summer.
Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is the odd man out in a very crowded final third position group. His form has declined, and he’s been linked with a move away for some time now. According to various reports, Joel Glazer has now officially sanctioned the sale of the Frenchman.
Sport Bible has more on the 2015 summer transfer window deadline day signing, one who has struggled during this international break while on duty with France.
Re rice.Pointless article =hes still not for sale=And the media are talking a YEAR AHEAD. When he still probaby wont be for sale and it will still be 100 mill plus and have gone up also. no doubt.Thanks in part to the media who seem obsessed. pretty good i believe for pushing prices up !Which in turn pushes him furthur out of manu reach. All quite funny.Just a silly point what makes ESPN think West Ham are going to lower the price for a player they dont want to sell.!Beats me and logic. Prettyfunny.ithink.