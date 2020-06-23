Dean Henderson is United’s GK of the Future, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club, Manchester United tomorrow night. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer met the media today, and during the session he affirmed the likelihood of the 23-year-old English international extending his loan deal for the rest of the season.
“I would think so,” the Norwegian replied when the question was put to him. OGS then hailed Henderson as both Old Trafford and even England’s goalkeeper of the future.
“It’s a different job to be playing for Sheffield United and for Manchester United,” Solskjaer said.
“The two years he [Henderson] has had [at Sheffield United] have been fantastic development. He’s played with and against men, played in the Championship and plays in a team that plays exciting football and the stats show he’s proved worthy of a few points.
“He’s learning all the time, he’s a passionate keeper, developing, good coaching. One day he’ll be England No.1 and United No. 1 and he needs to keep developing.”
That’s of course down the line. In the current status quo, David de Gea is the number one, while Sergio Romero is the number two. De Gea has been under fire lately, by both media pundits and club legends. His mistake against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday was awful, but OGS strongly backed the Spaniard, as superlatively as possible.
“David is the best goalkeeper in the world,” Solskjaer added.
“He’s conceded two goals in the last seven he’s played for us. He makes great saves, wins games for us and he’s still the best goalkeeper in the world.
“David is working really hard, he isn’t making errors you see time and time again. I’m pleased with his work.
“He’s had some fantastic seasons and I don’t think it’s a bad run if you concede two goals in seven games.”
“He’s made matchwinning saves, he saved a point for us against Tottenham with a save.”
Manchester United vs Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 6pm, Wednesday June 24, Old Trafford, Manchester
Form Guide: Sheffield LDWWD United DWWWD
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Team news for both sides: go to this link
MUFC starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Sheffield 44 points, 7th United 46 points, 5th
Prediction: United 2, Sheffield 0
United are still undefeated, 12 matches and counting, since Fernandes moved over late in the January transfer window. The last defeat suffered came to Burnley FC back in January. However, they need to start turning more draws into wins if they are to catch and surpass Chelsea.
Fernandes saved the day against Spurs, but they’ll need more to turn a single point into three.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind