Man United Transfer Talk: Dean Henderson, Sergio Romero

Getting a much needed win at Everton on the weekend, Manchester United climbed up to 14th in the table at the international break. While that is a dreadful spot for a club like this to be, they do have a game in hand on three others sides (although that still doesn’t make it too much better).
Up next is a home league clash against West Bromwich Albion a week from Saturday. So with the time off, let’s take a look at what the transfer talk is in the United world today. For the United news and notes go here.
Today’s edition of United transfer talk focuses on the goalkeeping situation. Dean Henderson returned this season from a very impressive loan spell at Sheffield United, but has failed to supplant David de Gea as the No. 1. He signed a new five year contract extension with the club this summer.
With the world’s highest paid keeper still in between the sticks what does the future hold for Henderson? United are considering the idea of sending him out on loan again, according to ESPN, and if they do, it means ripple effects throughout the depth chart.
Dean Henderson has supplanted Sergio Romero as the No. 2, but the Argentine still has plenty of quality time left in him, just not at United. He’s wanted by clubs both domestic and foreign, but is still contracted for the rest of the season.
Old Trafford, who rate him in the 8-10 million GBP range, have a club option for an additional year beyond this one.
His future remains uncertain though, according to the ESPN FC report, as the club will only decide that once they reach a decision about what to do in regards to Henderson.
That’s too bad, as he deserves better, and his wife obviously agrees. She took to social media and hit out at the club on summer transfer window deadline day for not lining up a new destination for him. His move is delayed by what the club decides to do with Henderson, and this morass is certainly indicative of the club’s transfer strategy right now.
It’s just devoid of a coherent strategy and plan; there is no ultimate vision.
