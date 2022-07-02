United GK Dean Henderson Officially Joins Nottingham Forest on Loan

We knew this was going to happen a week ago, but today brought the official confirmation. And we were well aware during the season that backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson was going to leave Manchester United, but we weren’t sure if it was going to be on loan, or in a permanent deal.
Turns out it’s another loan move for the English international, who will spend the upcoming season at newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
Absolutely delighted to join @NFFC on loan for the season. Can’t wait to experience the City ground! ??? pic.twitter.com/xd2fn4rnYb
— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) July 2, 2022
The deal does not include an option to make the loan move a permanent one. Dean Henderson, unable to unseat David de Gea as the No. 1, has now found a destination where he can find regular first team football ahead of the World Cup. Maybe he can work his way back into the England mix.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining such a fantastic club with an amazing set of fans and a wonderful history,” Henderson is attributed in a Forest club statement.
“I want to thank the manager and owners at Nottingham Forest for the great opportunity to play for this club in their first season back in the Premier League.”
Dean Henderson, who spent time on loan at Sheffield United, was also linked to Newcastle United earlier this summer.
