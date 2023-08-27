The Dean Henderson transfer saga is finally nearing its end! The Manchester United No. 2 is finally getting his escape route from Old Trafford, and moving to a place where he’ll get to be the No.1 (at least truly compete for it) He is headed to the south London club Crystal Palace, on a £20 million deal, with his medical examination set for within the next 24-48 hours.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano he will challenge Sam Johnstone for the Eagles starting spot.

Dean Henderson was briefly the No. 1 at United, during midseason in 2020-21, but spent most of his time at Old Trafford as the backup to David de Gea. After loan spells at Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, he was brought back to Old Trafford, and there was a supposed understanding that he would be move to Forest permanently.

That collapsed when NFFC signed Arsenal No. 2 and USMNT No. 1 Matt Turner. Now United have found Henderson a new home, and at the same time, his replacement. That would be Altin Bayindir, who has already completed his medical, according to ESPN.

His deal will be finalized and announced once Henderson’s move is complete.

United have signed the 25-year-old Turkish shot-stopper on £4.25million deal from Fenerbahce. He’ll serve as the backup to Andre Onana, who United brought over to replace the departed David de Gea (who still hasn’t found a club yet).

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

