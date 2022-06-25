Man United Loan Dean Henderson Out to Nottingham Forest

More Manchester United transfer news today, and once again, it’s an outgoing instead of an incoming. We’re still waiting for Old Trafford to close any deals, of the player addition variety, this summer. Plenty of players have left though and the next one up is back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is going out on loan to Nottingham Forest, a side that is back up in the Premier League for the first time since 1999.
The season long loan comes with no option to buy, and the deal will be completed once the 25-year-old returns from holiday.
Done deal, confirmed. Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will join Nottingham Forest on a loan deal until June 2023. Here we go. ???????? #NFFC
No buy option included after further talks between clubs. Deal agreed – it will be signed once Dean Henderson returns. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DN69uc1aTB
Dean Henderson already has Premier League experience from his loan stint with Sheffield United in 2019-20 as well as Manchester United in 2020-21. He’s making this move in the hopes that he can get himself back into England contention ahead of the World Cup in November. Dean Henderson had also been linked with a move to Newcastle United.
Nottingham Forest have also made a permanent signing, inking striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, by triggering his £17m release clause.
Hey, it’s more than United have done this summer transfer window!
