United Keeper Dean Henderson Sidelined with Post-Covid-19 Fatigue

It still remains to be seen what will happen with the goalkeeping situation at Manchester United once this upcoming season kicks off. Dean Henderson, who usurped David de Gea down the stretch of this past season, is thought to probably still be the No. 1, but he’s going to be on the sidelines for a bit.
Henderson, 24, tested positive for covid-19 three weeks ago, and he’s still feeling the long term effects of contracting the coronavirus. While Dean Henderson tested negative and then returned to training, he is now suffering from the long term fatigue associated with covid-19.
“Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a COVID-19 infection three weeks ago,” reads a statement from the club.
“He is expected to be training again soon.”
United stage their final preseason friendly on Saturday against Everton, and they’ll begin the season one week later against Leeds.
As for De Gea, it seemed almost certain that he was going to move on from the club, especially with how the Europa League final played out, but he has not linked in any transfer gossip this summer. The Spaniard has yet to report to training following his post Euro 2020 holiday.
So it’s going to be really interesting to see how this all shapes out, as the season is truly rapidly approaching.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a major task on his hand- managing the minutes, egos and psyches of these two shot-stoppers who both want to be the man in between the sticks at one of the biggest clubs in the world.
