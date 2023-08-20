United No. 2 Dean Henderson Being Pursued By Crystal Palace

Manchester United could replace both their No. 1 and their No. 2 goalkeepers this summer transfer window. Dean Henderson is now being pursued by Crystal Palace, who need to replace Vincent Guaita, who is looking to force his way out. This has a long way to go before it is done, and we still don’t know how Nottingham Forest will or won’t play a role in how this ends up playing out.

Henderson spent last season out on loan with the Tricky Trees, and it was thought, entering this window, he would make his move to the City Ground permanent.

Manchester United are exploring the market for new second goalkeeper — with 2/3 names being considered. ? #MUFC Dean Henderson, still expected to leave with Crystal Palace now interested to replace Guaita. pic.twitter.com/djOAFSKHOd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

However, talks stalled out and Forest signed USMNT No. 1 and Arsenal No. 2 Matt Turner instead. If Forest is still interested, it could trigger a bidding war with Palace. If not, then maybe this move for Dean Henderson gets expedited quicker. Once United offload Henderson, they could make their move for a new backup shot stopper. It is a lot to sort out in just 11 days, before the window closes.

So all the clubs better get cracking on it!

United have already replaced their No. 1, David de Gea, with Andre Onana, this summer.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories