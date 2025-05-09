Man United vs West Ham Team News: De Ligt, Dalot, Alvarez

Manchester United have booked their place in the UEFA Europa League Final! How many of their currently injured players could return for that trophy clash with Tottenham Hotspur on May 21st? Matthijs de Ligt (knee), Ayden Heaven (ankle), Diogo Dalot (calf) and Tobias Collyer (undisclosed) could all return by then, if not sooner.

However the foursome are all ruled out for Sunday’s home clash with West Ham United.

Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 11, 2025, Old Trafford, 2:15pm

Starting Lineup Predictions: United West Ham

Premier League Position: United 39 points, 15th Hammers 37 points, 17th

Google Result Probability: United win 48% Draw 26% Irons win 26%

Team News for Both Sides

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim provided an update on De Ligt yesterday: “It is not a big issue, so that is a good thing. But he cannot play tomorrow and on Sunday (versus West Ham United). But then we will check day-by-day and see.”

No one who is iffy will be risked here for United, as this match is dead rubber. There really isn’t any more team news to cover for the hosts, so we’ll just shift gears to the visitors now.

Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez (lower back) could be nearing a return, and may find himself in contention to make a matchday squad soon.

Meanwhile summer signing Crysencio Summerville (thigh) has recently been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

