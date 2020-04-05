Man United Transfer Talk: Matthijs De Ligt, David Brooks, Harry Kane

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. We start with the latest on Matthijs De Ligt, a defender with which United have been heavily linked again this spring.
The former Ajax man has no regrets over joining Juventus, on a £67.5 million transfer fee last summer for a five-year-deal. The 20-year-old Dutchman is very happy where he is, selecting Juve over several other clubs, according to his father-in-law.
So that means United really have their work cut out for them, if they are to try and persuade him to come to Old Trafford. The Daily Mail has more. Speaking of transfers that were never going to happen anyway, United are no longer interested in Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.
That’s according to the Daily Express, and it’s very welcome news, as this transfer rumor was always silly to begin with. Glad we can finally put it to bed. First off, Kane would be a 200 million (in any currency) player, and likely break the world transfer fee. Secondly, despite the things Kane has said while in lockdown lately, it doesn’t actually mean he’ll really want out, once things return to normal.
If he does leave however, it’s being reported that only Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested.
Finally, United are reportedly back in for AFC Bournemouth star David Brooks, according to the Sun. The Cherries are preparing for a fire sale of top players, and the 22-year-old is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur as well.
Brooks scored seven goals and five assists in 33 appearances last season.
