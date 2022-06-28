United, Barcelona Finally Agree on Frenkie de Jong Transfer Fee

It certainly took long enough, but hey, welcome to the summer transfer window, Manchester United. Well, almost. The Frenkie de Jong transfer saga has been very protracted and overly tedious, but at least now we have a major breakthrough, and thus, it might be too much longer until the deal is signed, sealed and delivered. Well, hopefully.
According to multiple outlets, United and FC Barcelona have finally reached an agreement on a transfer fee for the Dutchman and defensive midfielder. So the major obstacle is now cleared.
According to Sky Sports, a so-called “broad agreement” has been reached, on a transfer fee “believed to be €65m (£56m) plus performance-related add-ons.”
ESPN quotes the same number, the 65 million Euro (about $68m, or 56 GBP) and then goes on to state that: “Performance-based add-ons, which could take the cost above €80m, are still to be agreed, as well as the player’s personal terms…the deal is not yet done and that there are still “significant” hurdles to overcome.”
So it’s not over the line yet, but it’s looking like Ten Hag is truly at the wheel right now. He looks poised to nab his top transfer target, eventually, and reunite with a player that helped bring him great success at Ajax. And as you might have heard, United are yet to sign anybody this transfer window.
Obtaining De Jong, the guy at the very top of their list and a player who fills their biggest need, would get things started with a bang.
