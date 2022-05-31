Frenkie De Jong Prefers Barcelona Stay Over Joining Man United

Of all the names linked with Manchester United this summer transfer window, Frenkie de Jong is right at the top of the list. The Dutch international is exactly the type of midfielder that United needs, but the 25-year-old said in an interview that he’d rather stay put with FC Barcelona, then make the switch to Old Trafford.
While this is certainly a setback for Erik ten Hag and company, it doesn’t mean MUFC is eliminated from this transfer saga just yet. They will just have to up the ante.
“I prefer to stay with Barcelona,” De Jong said in an interview with ESPN Netherlands.
“Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice.”
De Jong achieved success and widespread recognition under Ten Hag during the 2018–19 season, helping lead Ajax to their first domestic double (league and cup) since the 2001–02 season. They also went to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League that season, and that saw De Jong selected to the Champions League squad of the season and voted the tournament’s midfielder of the season.
A very versatile player, he is known for his vision, passing, dribbling, technique, strong defensive abilities and attacking prowess.
It’s easy to see why he’s valued at about €75 million, and a Ten Hag reunion certainly make sense, on paper. But the player claims that no contact has been made, at all, between his former manager/his old boss’ new club and his agent.
He added: “What I’m saying, there is absolutely nothing of an agreement or anything official. At the moment there is no question of it at all. Not that I know of in any case. Or they must not have told me, but I don’t think so.”
Don’t think this transfer narrative is ending though, quite the contrary, as it’s just getting warmed up.
