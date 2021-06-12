Manchester United Transfer Talk: David de Gea, Kieran Trippier

Welcome to the summer silly season! And of course, you can’t say “summer transfer window” at Manchester United and not talk Jadon Sancho. And over the past few hours we have not seen any new developments on that front, but you can read the latest news on that topic at this link.
Today we cover the goalkeeping situation, which remains highly uncertain, and the future of David de Gea, which is still up in the air. De Gea got the call in between the stick for the Europa League Final, but he only started twice in the last 12 matches of the season.
It has been widely regarded that De Gea has played his final game with the Red Devils, but that remains to be seen. According to an ESPN report yesterday, the Spaniard doesn’t know what’s going on with his club future.
As we read on ESPN FC: “The 30-year-old still has two years and an option on the £375k-a-week contract he signed in September 2019 and sources have told ESPN he remains keen to play regularly at the highest level.”
English international Dean Henderson was the No. 1 for the business end of last season, and if that stays the case, De Gea will be looking to move on, and understandably so.
As of now, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not made that clear. If De Gea is done at MUFC, what a terrible way for his long, glorious career with the side to come to an end in Gdansk.
Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier has been strongly and consistently linked with a move to United. What will that cost? Around £30 million, according to reports in The Daily Mirror.
He is being considered as an addition for the purposes of providing Aaron Wan-Bissaka competition, not actually outright supplanting him.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Man united board were not seriour