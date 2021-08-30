Manchester United head to the international break 3rd in the table, riding the momentum of a 1-0 road win at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier today. They are level on points with second place West Ham, but behind the Irons in goal differential, and two points behind table topping Tottenham Hotspur.
However, Cristiano Ronaldo is coming, from Juventus, to further strengthen an already strong side. Expect the official “unveiling” of the Portugese magnifico, who comes back to the club where he was dominant from 2003-2009, in the next day or two. It should make for a very exciting deadline day story.
Ronaldo’s return is inspiring excitement, deservedly so, everywhere in the United community. Goalkeeper David de Gea, who played massive today with a man of the match performance, said to Sky Sports:
“It’s like a dream to have him back, it will be great — it’s already great, you can feel it in the atmosphere. Hopefully he can bring something special to make the team even better.”
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also excited about the 36-year-old galactico of all galacticos coming back “home.”
“Of course we need to get the paperwork done and we can get it sorted and we can announce it very soon,” the Norwegian said.
“And then he is away with Portugal. Ronaldo was not signed to sit on the bench.”
“We will get him back to Manchester with [Portugal teammate] Bruno [Fernandes], and hopefully he will be involved as soon as possible.”
It will be interesting to see who is United’s penalty taker now, as the two Portugese stars are both used to being the man who steps up from the spot with regularity.
Ronaldo won eight major trophies during his time at United, claiming the ultra-prestigious Ballon d’Or award in 2008. Ronaldo will make his “re-debut” on Sept. 11 when United host Newcastle in Premier League play.
Three days later, they’ll travel to Young Boys, for their first UEFA Champions League group stage game.
