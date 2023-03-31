Man United Transfer Talk: David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot

We have a double shot of Man United news and notes, from today’s Erik ten Hag Friday press conference. The first edition, focusing on forward fitness concerns, can be found at this link. For the second part we look at the out-of-contract soon brigade. Numerous outlets are reporting today that Luke Shaw has signed a contract extension, but at the weekly presser today, Ten Hag was coy about confirming the news.

“If he signed, I don’t know, I haven’t heard,” the Dutchman said. “I have to wait for that. If true, I am pleased.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Apr 2, 4:30 pm, St. James Park

Man United Team News: go here

Man United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Latest on MUFC Takeover Derby: go here

Details on Bidders for MUFC Ownership: Sheikh Jassim Sir Jim Ratcliffe Thomas Zilliacus

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: United DLWWD Newcastle WWLLD

PL Standing: United 3rd, 50 pts Newcastle 5th 47 pts

Google Result Probability: United 33% Draw 28% Newcastle 39%

“We definitely want to keep him because he’s a really important player for our team.”

With the new deal in place, he’s set to stay at the club until 2027. His current deal was set to expire in 2024.

From there we move on to Diogo Dalot and David De Gea.

Ten Hag when asked if he wants to keep both Rashford and David de Gea at the club: “Yeah, true. I want them to stay” ?? #MUFC Negotiations ongoing with both — and also with Diogo Dalot. pic.twitter.com/5yUKUzAQgZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2023

The club wants both to stay, and Ten Hag confirmed this.

De Gea’s current contract will expire at the end of this season. With Dalot the current contract reaches termination in 2024.

As for the Marcus Rashford contract situation, Ten Hag confirmed the club are working on getting him locked up. More on that, over at this link.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories