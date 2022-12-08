Man United Team News at Real Betis: De Gea, Sancho, Tuanzebe

Manchester United take on Real Betis in Spain on Saturday, in the second of the two friendlies that the club set up for this World Cup break. The first did not go too well, as United lost 4-2 at Spanish side Cadiz on Wednesday.

These friendlies were arranged for the purpose of keeping players not involved in the ongoing 2022 World Cup sharp, ahead of the return to the club season towards the end of this month.

Manchester United at Real Betis FYIS

Kickoff: 5pm UK time, Sat Dec 10, Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville

Stream: MUTV, Man United app

MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go here

World Cup Segments: WGN Radio NTD News Insert Name FC

After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify

The World Cup final will be December 18, with the Premier League resuming on Boxing Day. Manager Erik ten Hag says that he is confident his players will be back in mid-season form when the season resumes.

“We had a plan, we have prepared the players with what the plan is so there can’t be any confusion about what the programme is,” the first year United head coach and Dutchman said.

“We make the players aware of the fact that, after you are out of the World Cup, you have to return to the club and the league immediately goes on.

Team News

Goalkeeper David de Gea was part of the travel party, but he was noticeably absent from the match day squad at Cadiz. No reason was given for the Spaniard’s absence. He faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, and the same might be said, someday soon, for Jadon Sancho, who continues his individual training programme in the Netherlands.

He’ll do amid a fresh round of transfer rumors linking him to Chelsea.

Defender Axel Tuanzebe was also absent from the warm weather training camp, but the news is better for his back line mates Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Both were fit enough to start in the loss at Cadiz. Good for them to get some action again.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories