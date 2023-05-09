Three Potential David de Gea Replacements at Man United

There are numerous reports today indicating that Manchester United are ready to consider replacements for David de Gea in between the sticks. It’s a bit of an ambiguous situation though, as United would be looking at finding a new No. 1 while also retaining De Gea next season.

It might be better to just make a clean break, and start all over, but apparently, it’s not going to happen that way. Or at least according to the narratives out there.

De Gea is going to be out of contract this summer, but talks on a renewal are supposedly at an advanced stage. We covered all of this in detail, in an earlier post.

Now it’s time to get to the good stuff! The transfer talk is the fun part of this equation. If De Gea does lose his starting job, who replaces him?

Let’s take a look at three of the leading potential candidates. Click where highlighted for more on said goalkeeper.

Shut down for the season, due to surgery to repair a thigh injury, he is expected to be fit for United’s pre-season training camp in July. He spent the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, repeating the dominant pattern of his time at Old Trafford.

Despite all of his loan spells, he re-upped with the club, and his current deal runs until 2025. Henderson, 26, did actually supplant De Gea as the starter during a stretch in the latter half of the 2020-21 season.

However, he just couldn’t hold on to the gig, and his form isn’t consistent enough for most of us to have true faith that he is indeed the guy. Not yet at least. (He did himself no favors by running his mouth too)

His form is good enough to attract attention from plenty of potential new suitors though.

Since recruiting from the Iberian peninsula worked out so well for the club back in 2010, hey, why not do it again? The Porto and Portugal No. 1 has seen his stock rise high and rise quickly.

Costa might be a bit young to dive straight into the starting role right now, but he is considered one of the hottest young goalkeeping prospects in the world. They may have to fight off Chelsea and/or Tottenham to get him.

This Brentford shot-stopper might be the most practical solution. Some reports have indicated that the 27-year-old is interested in joining United, and the London club would certainly sell if the price is right. He’s been a huge part of why the Bees have had such a great season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

