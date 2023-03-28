Man United Transfer Talk: David de Gea, David Raya, Alex Telles

This edition of Manchester United transfer talk will cover left back Alex Telles, later, but the main focus here is on the goalkeeping situation. Current No. 1 David de Gea is 32, and he only has three months on his current deal.

He’s won numerous trophies and made 529 appearances over the decade plus that he’s been with the club, but it’s quite possible that he’ll leave this summer. It’s all up in the air.

So who are United considering as a potential replacement for De Gea? What about going “in house” sort of- with Dean Henderson? That doesn’t seem very likely, and we covered why already a few days ago at this link.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested, but even if Henderson doesn’t move to North London, his time at the club could be nearing an end.

We discussed this, as well as another option- Porto’s Diogo Costa, who may be the next big thing, over at this link.

Another option could be Brentford shot stopper David Raya. That is according to reports from Give Me Sport on this developing situation.

Raya has been a huge part of the Bees’ special, surprising season, and he could be a great fit at Old Trafford, as reports indicate he’s open to the idea of joining United.

Finally, just as we promised before, an update on Telles, the full back who has fallen out of favor so much, he had to go out on loan this season.

Here’s more on him, via international transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Alex Telles, expected to return to Man United at the end of the season — no buy option clause in the loan contract with Sevilla ??? #MUFC Manchester United will make a decision on Telles future in June/July. pic.twitter.com/QheacetlSk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2023

Behind Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in the pecking order, it is probably best for Telles that he move on for good this summer. After all, the main reason he was brought over in the first place was to push Shaw, and he did that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories