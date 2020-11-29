Solskjaer Provides De Gea, Pogba, McTominay Injury Updates

Manchester United achieved a very thrilling and exciting come-from-behind win over Southampton today, but it may have come with a price.
Starting goalkeeper David de Gea limped off at half-time after suffering a knee injury when attempting to save Southampton’s second goal, off the foot of James Ward Prowse.
Dean Henderson came on for the injured De Gea in the second half and did not concede, leaving many United fans to wonder if now will be the time that the transition in goal begins.
Not so fast says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the Spaniard could be ready for their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.
“It’s just above the knee, so we’ll have a scan and a check on him tomorrow,” the Norwegian said after the game.
“Hopefully he can be ready for Wednesday but we can’t be sure. Dean came on, did well, made a couple of saves.”
Henderson looked good today, and perhaps his time will indeed come soon. Both Southampton goals in this match were scored on De Gea. Solskjaer also said that midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are expected to return to training tomorrow.
Meanwhile Anthony Martial fell ill in the team hotel overnight. He is a doubt against PSG, as is left back Luke Shaw, a long term injury absentee who is on the mend.
We’ll have more on this European clash, with all the preview material, by sometime Tuesday, at the very latest.
Today’s win vaulted United to seventh in the table, where they have a game in hand on five of the six sides ahead of them.
