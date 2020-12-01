Solskjaer Provides David de Gea, Anthony Martial Fitness Updates

Manchester United host Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow night in what is shaping up to be a huge UEFA Champions League group stage clash. United are currently topping the group, but their lead over PSG and RB Leipzig is just three points.
The Red Devils need to get a result here, or the pressure will really be on when they travel to Leipzig for the final match of the group stages. The road team has won all three matches in this UCL series, so advantage PSG here.
Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester United UCL Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Wednesday, Dec 2, 8pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions for both teams: go to this link
Manchester United form guide (all competitions): LLWWWW
Paris Saint-Germain form guide (all competitions): WLWLWD
The good news for United is that goalkeeper David de Gea and forward Anthony Martial are both fully fit and available for selection in this one. De Gea suffered a knock on his knee that forced him out of the win over Southampton on Sunday.
Martial missed the game with an undisclosed illness.
“You know it’s going to be a challenge every time you have the Champions League nights to keep players away,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday.
“Because they all want to be fit [to play] and everyone has been on the training pitch today. We’re looking good. I think all of them are champing at the bit. David trained well today, as did the rest of the group.”
“It was a good session.”
“Anthony got through the session and felt okay, so he’s also available for selection. Luke is probably the biggest doubt but the rest of them are holding their hands up saying: ‘I’m ready’.”
The Norwegian then went on to say that defenders Luke Shaw and Phil Jones remain out of commission.
“Luke isn’t too far away so let’s see what we do with him for tomorrow,” OGS added.
“Then, of course, Phil [Jones] has been away for a long time but now we’re getting more and more players ready to participate in every game.”
Prediction: United 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2
Although the sample size is relatively small, this is starting to become a fun little rivalry of sorts. Expect another tightly contested, entertaining affair in midweek.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind