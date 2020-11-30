United vs PSG Team News: De Gea, Martial, Pogba, Marquinhos, Draxler

Manchester United sit atop UEFA Champions League Group H, and they’re well aware that they need just a single point to advance through to the knockout round. If they can avoid defeat Wednesday night, at home to last year’s runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, they’re in.
Should they falter at Old Trafford in mid-week, then they can still book passage the next week by managing a draw or better against RB Leipzig. That said, let’s take a look at the team news for both sides, starting with the hosts.
Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester United UCL Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Wednesday, Dec 2, 8pm, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go to this link
Manchester United form guide (all competitions): LLWWWW
Paris Saint-Germain form guide (all competitions): WLWLWD
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided a bit of an update on the team news yesterday, after his side came from behind to beat Southampton. Starting goalkeeper David de Gea went off injured at halftime, having suffered a knock to his knee. If he can’t go, then Dean Henderson, who kept a clean sheet in the second half, will step in.
He also said that midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are expected to return to training today.
The former, recovering from an ankle injury, is more likely to feature than the latter, as the team medical staff is expected to take it slow in bringing the Scotsman back.
Meanwhile Anthony Martial missed out on the weekend due to an undisclosed illness and could be left out here again. overnight. Other doubts include Jesse Lingard, who probably wouldn’t have made the bench anyway and left back Luke Shaw, a long term injury absentee who is still on the mend.
Flipping over to PSG, Marquinhos probably won’t play, after he missed Saturday’s match due to an adductor injury, while Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer will also likely not be a part of this one.
The good news is that Mauro Icardi has returned and Idrissa Gueye was also deemed fit enough to be named to the bench. Finally, Juan Bernat is a long term injury absentee.
Prediction: United 2, PSG 2
