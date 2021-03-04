Manchester Derby Team News: De Gea, Pogba, Martial, Mata, Ake

The last time we had a Manchester Derby, it was likely the worst edition ever. Many supporters of both sides, bloggers and media figures believed that was the case, saying so during and after that boring goalless draw in December.
We could be headed to another scoreless Sunday showdown here too, as United haven’t scored in close to 300 minutes of play across all competitions. Meanwhile City are just not conceding goals right now, as their 21 match winning streak is largely fueled by a lockdown defense.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 GMT, Sun Mar 7, City of Manchester Stadium
TV: NBCSN (US), Sky Sports (UK)
Starting XI Predictions: City United
Odds: City -134 United +320 Draw +290
League Form Guide: Manchester City WWWWW United DDWDD
League position: United 2nd, 51 points City 1st, 65 points
Team news for both sides
There are no new injury concerns for the champions-elect, as defender Nathan Ake is the only player out for City. For United however, the story is quite different. David de Gea was a last minute scratch vs Crystal Palace, due to personal reasons. Little has been made public of his situation so it’s impossible to gauge how likely he is to play or not here.
Sparingly used Juan Mata (unspecified) and forward Anthony Martial (knee) are out injured, joining long term injury absentees Paul Pogba (thigh) and Phil Jones (knee) on the sidelines. Yes, Phil Jones still collects a paycheck from MUFC believe it or not.
Pogba’s return will be key, although when that is remains to be seen right now.
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) March 3, 2021
Prediction: Manchester City 0, Manchester United 0
Yes, of course I had to predict this scoreline, which is getting to be more punchline right now.
