United Legend David de Gea to Become a Free Agent

The time is up. In about six and a half hours, David de gea, who has spent 12 years and played 545 games in a Manchester United shirt, will become a free agent. What happens after that is anybody’s guess. However a report from the BBC, just a few hours ago, understands that:

“the framework of a contract extension that had been agreed was subsequently changed. This has led to both sides stepping back to reflect on the situation and preferred direction.”

Is David de Gea a Man United legend? ? Premier League

? FA Cup

? Europa League

? League Cup (x2)

?? PFA Team Of The Year (x5)

? PL Golden Glove (x2)

? Most games by a goalkeeper

? Most clean sheets for the club pic.twitter.com/Bzw907jyFC — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 30, 2023



The last link to the most recent Premier League title winning team, De Gea is nothing short of a legend. Tributes for him, from United supporters all over the world, are pouring in on social media. And thus his name is a top trending term on Twitter right now. Just as it was a couple days ago when he tweeted a “I’m tired and/or bored” emoji as a reference point to his contract situation stalemate.

But all hope is not lost. There is still hope for re-signing the Madrid native when he becomes a free agent, and it all depends on how contract extension talks go when they resume.

?? | David de Gea is getting married this weekend and #mufc are allowing him to spend time with his family in Spain without interruptions. However, club bosses including John Murtough are keen to meet De Gea in person to discuss his contract situation. [@RobDawsonESPN] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) June 30, 2023

At least United will meet with the player in person, in order to avoid further embarrassment.

The fact that they left it so late is pretty damning. These are not the actions of a big club. We’ll see what happens when the club brass meets with De Gea, after his wedding this weekend.

More from ESPN here.

And yes, De Gea is getting married finally; to his long time girlfriend, Spanish pop star singer and past Eurovision song contest sensation Edurne Garcia.

