Man United Likely to Let David de Gea Go this Summer

Huge news for the Manchester United community breaking today, as the team’s starting goalkeeper for nearly a decade, David de Gea, is moving on once this season ends. The Spaniard’s contract expires in June, but United still have a club option to extend him one more season.

Conventional wisdom maintained that MUFC were going to indeed exercise that option. However, according to a report in Sky Sports Germany, that will not be the case.

News De Gea: We‘ve been told that #MUFC – at this stage – is not considering to pull his clause to extend for one more year. Ten Hag is open to get a new No. 1 but the player would like to stay beyond 2023. Current salary between €18-20m/year confirmed. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/aF7IbjvQOg — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 17, 2022

Manager Erik ten Hag is open to moving on now and finding a new No. 1, but the 32-year-old Madrid native would like to extend his stay beyond 2023. De Gea has had a really nice run at United, winning trophies and achieving glory. There were some lean times, in the mid-2010s, when #DaveSaves carried this team all by himself.

His current salary is in the range of €18-20 million a year, and Old Trafford is looking to get him off the books, so they can free up more cash for the Ten Hag rebuild of the roster.

