De Gea Announces United Exit, Clears Way for Onana Signing

It is finally here we go time for the Manchester United goalkeeping position. David de Gea, a little over an hour ago, announced his exit from the club, ending 12 years of service at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan shot stopper Andre Onana has agreed personal terms to join United, meaning the two clubs just need to strike a deal on the transfer fee amount.

I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible… pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

That is expected to happen this weekend, with a supposed done deal status potentially reached by early next week. The last remaining player signed by Sir Alex Ferguson, this is truly the end of an era.

With four player of the season awards and well over 500 appearances, De Gea accomplished big things at the Theatre of Dreams.

He leaves the English giants having won numerous trophies, and with the status of a true legend.

There were times in the mid 2010s when this side would have been wretched, if not for De Gea.

Hope @ManUtd offer David De Gea a testimonial at the very least. 12 years at the club and he had to announced he’s leaving on Twitter. Don’t care what you think of him but he deserves to be treated better than that. Thank you for everything @D_DeGea pic.twitter.com/Uj303DCBbl — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) July 8, 2023

He saved them, literally and figuratively on multiple occasions. And he deserved a much better send-off than this.

While the club is probably right in wanting to go in a different direction this summer transfer window, they still should have been more direct in their dealings with De Gea.

To just let his contract expire, after tedious talks that went nowhere? That’s just not right. So now that he was not interested in taking a pay cut/having to compete again for his position in order to stay, what is next for De Gea?

The Madrid native will no doubt have potential suitors in LaLiga, but other European clubs will be interested as well.

Taking the big money to go to Saudi Arabia seems to be the cool thing to do these days, so that is a strong possibility for him as well. Whatever the case may be, vaya con dios David de Gea.

