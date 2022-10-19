Man United News and Transfer Talk: De Gea, Eriksen, Martial

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gave a very information-packed pre-match press conference today, ahead of the massive midweek clash with Tottenham Hotspur. He gave fitness updates on forward Anthony Martial and midfielder Christian Eriksen. Will the Danish international face his former team, one that tried to re-sign him this summer? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Ten Hag also gave an update on the contract status of goalkeeper David de Gea. Let’s roll through it all; right now.

?? “No, of course I’ve known him a long time. Everyone knows he developed at Ajax, I knew him from the Netherlands but as a manager, I have faced him. I knew his qualities and I’m so happy we signed him.” Erik ten Hag on if he’s surprised by Christian Eriksen’s impact. ?? pic.twitter.com/1zuomxQpxj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2022

Said Ten Hag at a news conference on Tuesday: “Anthony Martial is not available. (With Christian) Eriksen, we have to wait. He was just on the pitch. We have to see how he recovers from that and then we will make a decision tomorrow.”

Now turning to United’s No. 1, a man who has played every minute in goal for the club this season

“We didn’t make a decision on him, but what I can say is that I am really happy with David De Gea as a keeper,” Ten Hag said at his presser today.

“His first two performances of the season were not his best performances, but after you see he brings us a lot for the defence department, gives stability and as a person I like him. I can really co-operate with him really well, but first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how to deal with the situations.”

De Gea, 31, has a deal that runs until the end of the season, and the club have an option to extend one more season beyond that. He has said publicly that he would like to continue his stay at Old Trafford, as he’s now in his 12th season with the club.

“In this moment we only think about performing,” Ten Hag continued.

“We have a lot of games to go, so I don’t want to get that interfered by talks [about contracts]. We have to focus on football and performances, not on negotiating. That’s what we have to do now. Some players get motivated when you play for a contract, but it is not why we handle it like this. We just want to restore Man United, we want to develop the squad, develop the team and bring everything to a better level.”

De Gea moved over from his hometown, leaving Atletico in 2011. He very nearly returned to the Spanish capital, to join Real Madrid, in 2015. But the deal collapsed at the last minute due to a paperwork snafu.

