David de Gea Misses Crystal Palace Clash Due to Personal Reasons

Fifteen minutes ago, the official Manchester United Twitter account tweeted out the squad list and starting XI for tonight’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. Notably absent was No. 1 David de Gea, and his removal was additionally immediately intriguing, given his man of the match performance in the goalless draw vs. Chelsea on Sunday.
The online United supporter community obviously wondered what was going on with De Gea. He’ll miss the match due to “personal reasons,” according to United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
De Gea missing for #mufc due to ‘personal reasons’.
— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 3, 2021
No further details are known at this time. Dean Henderson will start in goal for United.
Manchester United at Crystal Palace FYIs
PL Form Guide: United DWDDW Palace DWLLW
PL Position: United- 2nd, 50 pts Palace – 13th, 33 points
Here’s the rest of the starting lineup and available substitutes by the way:
? The boss makes four changes to the side which drew on Sunday ?
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 3, 2021
Enjoy the match everybody.
