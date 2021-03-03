David de Gea Misses Crystal Palace Clash Due to Personal Reasons

March 3, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

david de gea

Fifteen minutes ago, the official Manchester United Twitter account tweeted out the squad list and starting XI for tonight’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. Notably absent was No. 1 David de Gea, and his removal was additionally immediately intriguing, given his man of the match performance in the goalless draw vs. Chelsea on Sunday.

The online United supporter community obviously wondered what was going on with De Gea. He’ll miss the match due to “personal reasons,” according to United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

No further details are known at this time. Dean Henderson will start in goal for United.

Manchester United at Crystal Palace FYIs

United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link

Team News for both sides: go to this link

PL Form Guide:  United DWDDW    Palace DWLLW

PL Position: United- 2nd, 50 pts  Palace – 13th, 33 points

Here’s the rest of the starting lineup and available substitutes by the way:

Enjoy the match everybody.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish