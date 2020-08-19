David de Gea Confident He’ll Stay United’s No. 1 Next Season

The 2019-20 Manchester United season is done and dusted, but the Red Devils did “make history” by becoming the first club to ever lose in the semifinals of a League Cup, FA Cup and a European competition.
In one of those elimination matches, the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, United No. 1 David de Gea put in a dreadful performance. It was so bad that many disgruntled United fans on social media were calling for Dean Henderson to return from his parent club and supplant De Gea as the new starting goalkeeper.
And that’s a reasonable request, given how Henderson had a better season while on loan with Sheffield United than De Gea had at Old Trafford.
When De Gea went in between the sticks for that loss to Chelsea, he replaced the usual cup competition keeper, Sergio Romero. Likewise in the late stages of the Europa League, it was De Gea getting the call instead of the usual pick, Romero.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been open about the good problem to have in his possessing three quality options for selection on the roster. Solskjaer has also said that Henderson is the MUFC goalie of the future.
So when does that future begin?
De Gea believes it won’t be any time soon as he’s confident he’ll be the first choice goaltender again next season.
“I trust in myself,” De Gea said.
“I showed my qualities all the years, so I just keep available for the manager. I’m always ready to play and try to help the team as always — as I did always.”
The Spaniard has seen a drop in form in recent years, some say the turning point for the worse began after the 2018 World Cup. It’s not the #DaveSaves era any more.
However, he also dominated United’s Player of the season award during the 2010s. He was the best player on some lower quality teams.
Now that the quality around him is higher, unfortunately, his form has dropped. However, the club did reach Solskjaer’s restart goal of finishing third.
“I think we improved this season,” De Gea continued.
“We were 14 points behind the third position in the Premier League but we finished third at the end. We deserve to be in the final [of the Europa League], if we are honest.”
“But maybe we need a bit of experience, more experience on the team, but we have to score the chances.”
“I think we are playing very good football, attacking football. Let’s keep improving, let’s keep fighting for this club and let’s try to win trophies next season.”
